In 2024 Honda Dio 125 or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Honda Dio 125 or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs 83,400 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). Dio 125 engine makes power and torque 7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm. On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less