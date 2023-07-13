In 2026 Honda Dio 125 or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs. 86,733 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Dio 125 engine makes power and torque 8.28 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Dio 125 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dio 125
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Honda
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 86,733
|₹ 88,376
|Mileage
|48 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|123.92 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|8.28 PS PS
|8.6 PS PS