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Honda Dio 125 vs Revolt Motors Revolt RV300

In 2026 Honda Dio 125 or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs. 86,733 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). Dio 125 engine makes power and torque 8.28 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
Dio 125 vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dio 125 Revolt rv300
BrandHondaRevolt Motors
Price₹ 86,733₹ 94,999
Range-180 km/charge
Mileage48 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-60 V
Engine Capacity123.92 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Dio 125
Honda Dio 125
DLX
₹86,733*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Dio 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L-
Length
1830 mm-
Ground Clearance
171 mm225 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1320 mm
Kerb Weight
104 kg101 kg
Height
1172 mm-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
708 mm826 mm
Width
707 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :- 90/100-10Front :--90/80-17,Rear :-110/80-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
95 kmph
Max Power
8.30 PS @ 6250 rpm-
Stroke
63.113 mm-
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
123.92 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI Engine-
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry Type-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Remote StartSelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
50 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicUpside Down Forks
Rear Suspension
3 step Adjustable Spring Loaded HydraulicAdjustable Monoshock
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Smart Switch, Battery Indicator, Smart Key Indicator, Honda RoadSync AppRiding Mode - Normal (45 kmph, 110 km/charge)Sport (65 kmph, 80 km/charge) Eco (25 kmph, 180 km/charge),Geo-fencing, My Revolt App, Adjustable Footpegs, Regenerative Braking System, Mobile Connectivity.
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.2 Inch TFT DisplayYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah60 V
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,06294,999
Ex-Showroom Price
86,73394,999
RTO
6,9380
Insurance
6,3910
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1502,041

Dio 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Dio 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹86,733 - 91,683**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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