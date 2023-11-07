In 2023 Honda Dio 125 or Okinawa Ridge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Honda Dio 125 or Okinawa Ridge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio 125 Price starts at 83,400 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Ridge Price starts at 61,791 (ex-showroom price). Dio 125 engine makes power and torque 7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm. Okinawa offers the Ridge in 2 colours. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl. Ridge has a range of up to 84 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less