Honda Dio 125 or Merico Electric Merico Fashia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio 125 Price starts at 83,400 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Merico Electric Merico Fashia Price starts at 61,311 (ex-showroom price). Dio 125 engine makes power and torque 7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm. Merico Electric offers the Merico Fashia in 1 colour. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl. Merico Fashia has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.