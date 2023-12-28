In 2023 Honda Dio 125 or Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the In 2023 Honda Dio 125 or Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio 125 Price starts at 83,400 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Price starts at 65,000 (ex-showroom price). Dio 125 engine makes power and torque 7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm. On the other hand, Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter engine makes power & torque 2000 W & 230 Nm respectively. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions offers the Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter in 6 colours. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl. Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter has a range of up to 50 - 130 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less