In 2024 Honda Dio 125 or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio 125 Price starts at 83,400 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at 72,818 (ex-showroom price). Dio 125 engine makes power and torque 7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm. On the other hand, LEO engine makes power & torque 250 W & 55 Nm respectively. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl. LEO has a range of up to 75 km/charge.