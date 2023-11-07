In 2023 Honda Dio 125 or Honda SP160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Honda Dio 125 or Honda SP160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs 83,400 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP160 Price starts at Rs 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dio 125 engine makes power and torque 7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm. On the other hand, SP160 engine makes power & torque 13.27 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl. The SP160 mileage is around 65 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less