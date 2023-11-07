Saved Articles

Honda Dio 125 vs Honda Shine 100

In 2023 Honda Dio 125 or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Dio 125
Honda Dio 125
STD
₹83,400*
*Ex-showroom price
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹64,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm7.5 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Clutch
Automatic-
Cooling System
Fan CooledAir-Cooled
Max Torque
9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
Automatic4 Speed Manual
Starting
Remote StartKick Start
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
21
Displacement
123.92 cc-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS-6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,77077,436
Ex-Showroom Price
83,40064,900
RTO
8,1726,692
Insurance
6,1985,844
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1011,664

