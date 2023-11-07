In 2023 Honda Dio 125 or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Honda Dio 125 or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs 83,400 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs 60,539 (ex-showroom price). Dio 125 engine makes power and torque 7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less