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HomeCompare BikesCRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs Tiger 850 Sport

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

In 2026 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] or Triumph Tiger 850 Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price starts at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 850 Sport engine makes power & torque 85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 850 Sport in 2 colours. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Tiger 850 Sport mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs Tiger 850 Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025] Tiger 850 sport
BrandHondaTriumph
Price₹ 15.96 Lakhs₹ 11.95 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl19.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1082.96 cc888 cc
Power99.2 PS PS85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS

Filters
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiger 850 Sport
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
STD
₹11.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
24.5 L20 L
Length
2307 mm2248 mm
Ground Clearance
210 mm-
Wheelbase
1558 mm1556 mm
Kerb Weight
239 kg-
Height
1523 mm1410-1460 mm
Saddle Height
810-830 mm810-830 mm
Width
963 mm830 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-R18Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
256 mm255 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
202 kmph
Max Power
99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm85 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
81.455 mm61.9 mm
Max Torque
103 Nm @ 6000 rpm82 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1082.96 cc888 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, multi-plate, slip
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
Manual Transmission6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
92 mm78.0 mm
Rear Suspension
Pro-LinkMarzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload adjustment
Front Suspension
TelescopicMarzocchi 45mm upside down forks
Features
Riding Modes
Off-Road,Touring,Urban,YesRain,Road
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Honda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie control, Throttle By Wire, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, New Exhaust System-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
6.5 inch TFT Touch screen5" TFT screen
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,74,95413,35,010
Ex-Showroom Price
15,96,50011,95,000
RTO
1,27,72095,600
Insurance
38,76132,460
Accessories Charges
11,97311,950
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,15028,694

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