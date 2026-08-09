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HomeCompare BikesCRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs Speed Triple 1200

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs Triumph Speed Triple 1200

In 2026 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs Speed Triple 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025] Speed triple 1200
BrandHondaTriumph
Price₹ 15.96 Lakhs₹ 17.95 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1082.96 cc1160 cc
Power99.2 PS PS180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS

Filters
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Speed Triple 1200
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
RS
₹17.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Suspension View
Rear Tyre View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
24.5 L15.5 litres
Length
2307 mm2090 mm
Ground Clearance
210 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1558 mm1445 mm
Kerb Weight
239 kg198 kg
Height
1523 mm1089 mm
Saddle Height
810-830 mm830 mm
Width
963 mm792 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-R18Front :- 120/70 ZR17 Rear :-190/55 ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
256 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
202 kmph230 kmph
Max Power
99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm180 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
81.455 mm60.8 mm
Max Torque
103 Nm @ 6000 rpm125 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
1082.96 cc1160 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
Manual Transmission-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6 Phase 2
Bore
92 mm90 mm
Rear Suspension
Pro-LinkOhlins TTX36 twin tube monoshock with preload
Front Suspension
TelescopicOhlins 43 mm NIX30 upside down forks with adjustable preload
Features
Riding Modes
Off-Road,Touring,Urban,YesSport, Road, Rain, Track and Rider
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Honda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie control, Throttle By Wire, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, New Exhaust SystemMy Triumph Connectivity, TFT Display
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
6.5 inch TFT Touch screen-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,74,95419,84,608
Ex-Showroom Price
15,96,50017,95,000
RTO
1,27,7201,43,600
Insurance
38,76146,008
Accessories Charges
11,9730
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,15042,656

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