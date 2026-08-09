In 2026 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs Speed Triple 1200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
|Speed triple 1200
|Brand
|Honda
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 15.96 Lakhs
|₹ 17.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1082.96 cc
|1160 cc
|Power
|99.2 PS PS
|180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS