In 2026 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl.
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs Rocket 3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
|Rocket 3
|Brand
|Honda
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 15.96 Lakhs
|₹ 24.03 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|15.15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1082.96 cc
|2458 cc
|Power
|99.2 PS PS
|182 PS PS