Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin vs Triumph Rocket 3

In 2023 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Rocket 3
Triumph Rocket 3
R
₹18.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm167 PS @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
81.455 mm85.9 mm
Max Torque
103 Nm @ 6000 rpm221 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Electronic, digital transistor-
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:110.8:1
Displacement
1082.96 cc2458 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, multi-plate hydraulically operated
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineInline 3-cylinder, water-cooled, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
Manual Transmission6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
92 mm110.2 mm
No of Cylinders
23
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,74,95423,30,134
Ex-Showroom Price
15,96,50020,95,000
RTO
1,27,7201,67,600
Insurance
38,76146,584
Accessories Charges
11,97320,950
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,15050,083

