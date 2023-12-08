Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesCRF1100L Africa Twin vs Bonneville Speedmaster

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin vs Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

In 2023 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin or Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Bonneville Speedmaster
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
STD
₹11.34 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm77 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
81.455 mm80 mm
Max Torque
103 Nm @ 6000 rpm106 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Electronic, digital transistor-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:110.0:1
Displacement
1082.96 cc1200 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, multi-plate assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine270° crank angle parallel twin, 8-Valve, SOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
Manual Transmission6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
92 mm97.6 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,74,95413,12,896
Ex-Showroom Price
15,96,50011,75,000
RTO
1,27,72094,000
Insurance
38,76132,146
Accessories Charges
11,97311,750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,15028,219

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Triumph Stealth Edition range is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.09 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.85 lakh (ex-showroom).
    India Bike Week 2023: Triumph launches Stealth Edition motorcycles in India, priced from 9.09 lakh
    8 Dec 2023
    Triumph Stealth Editions only come with cosmetic upgrades over the standard versions of the motorcycles.
    Triumph reveals Stealth Editions for its motorcycles, will be on sale for 1 year only
    27 Oct 2023
    Pre-bookings for the Suzuki Jimny 5-door have begun in South Africa ahead of the launch later this year
    Made-in-India Suzuki Jimny 5-door unveiled for South Africa; gets Military Green colour
    26 Aug 2023
    The Suzuki Jimny 5-door for South Africa gets a substantial price hike over the Indian version and is about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh more expensive over the 3-door model in the market
    Made-in-India Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door launched in South Africa. Check out prices
    18 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
    18 Oct 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     