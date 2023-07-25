Saved Articles

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin vs Suzuki Katana

In 2023 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Katana
Suzuki Katana
Katana STD
₹13.61 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
81.455 mm59 mm
Max Torque
103 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Electronic, digital transistorElectronic ignition
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:112.2 : 1
Displacement
1082.96 cc999 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineFour-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, in-line four
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
Manual Transmission6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
92 mm73.4 mm
No of Cylinders
24
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,74,95415,09,077
Ex-Showroom Price
15,96,50013,61,000
RTO
1,27,7201,08,880
Insurance
38,76139,197
Accessories Charges
11,9730
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,15032,435

