CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs Katana [2022-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025] Katana [2022-2025] Brand Honda Suzuki Price ₹ 15.96 Lakhs ₹ 13.61 Lakhs Mileage 20 kmpl 23 kmpl Engine Capacity 1082.96 cc 999 cc Power 99.2 PS PS 152.27 PS PS

In 2026 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] or Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 13.61 Lakhs (last recorded price). CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm. On the other hand, Katana [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 152.27 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Katana [2022-2025] mileage is around 23 kmpl.