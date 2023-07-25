In 2023 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Price starts at Rs 15.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Katana Price starts at Rs 13.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CRF1100L Africa Twin engine makes power and torque 99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm & 103 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Katana engine makes power & torque 150.19 bhp PS & 106 Nm @ 9250 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CRF1100L Africa Twin in 2 colours. The CRF1100L Africa Twin mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Katana mileage is around 23 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less