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HomeCompare BikesCRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs Katana [2022-2025]

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs Suzuki Katana [2022-2025]

In 2026 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] or Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 13.61 Lakhs (last recorded price). CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm. On the other hand, Katana [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 152.27 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Katana [2022-2025] mileage is around 23 kmpl.
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs Katana [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025] Katana [2022-2025]
BrandHondaSuzuki
Price₹ 15.96 Lakhs₹ 13.61 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl23 kmpl
Engine Capacity1082.96 cc999 cc
Power99.2 PS PS152.27 PS PS

Filters
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Katana [2022-2025]
Suzuki Katana [2022-2025]
STD
₹13.61 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Front Suspension View
Rear Tyre View
Front Brake View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
24.5 L12 L
Length
2307 mm2130 mm
Ground Clearance
210 mm140 mm
Wheelbase
1558 mm1460 mm
Kerb Weight
239 kg217 kg
Height
1523 mm1100 mm
Saddle Height
810-830 mm825 mm
Width
963 mm820 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-R18Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-190/50-17
Rear Brake Diameter
256 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
202 kmph240 kmph
Max Power
99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm152.27 PS @ 11000 rpm
Stroke
81.455 mm59.0 mm
Max Torque
103 Nm @ 6000 rpm106 Nm @ 9250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1082.96 cc999 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineFour-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, in-line four
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
24
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
Manual Transmission6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
92 mm73.4 mm
Rear Suspension
Pro-LinkLink type, coil spring, oil damped
Front Suspension
TelescopicInverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Features
Riding Modes
Off-Road,Touring,Urban,YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Honda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie control, Throttle By Wire, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, New Exhaust SystemSuzuki Intelligent Ride System, Ride-By-Wire Electronic Throttle System, Suzuki Clutch Assist System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
6.5 inch TFT Touch screenYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,74,95415,09,077
Ex-Showroom Price
15,96,50013,61,000
RTO
1,27,7201,08,880
Insurance
38,76139,197
Accessories Charges
11,9730
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,15032,435

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