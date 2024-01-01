In 2024 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Price starts at Rs 15.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs 21.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CRF1100L Africa Twin engine makes power and torque 99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm & 103 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Z H2 engine makes power & torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CRF1100L Africa Twin in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. The CRF1100L Africa Twin mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Z H2 mileage is around 12.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less