Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin vs Kawasaki Z H2

In 2024 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Z H2
Kawasaki Z H2
STD
₹21.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm200 PS @ 11000 rpm
Stroke
81.455 mm55 mm
Max Torque
103 Nm @ 6000 rpm137 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Electronic, digital transistorB&C (TCBI EL.ADV. D)
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Compression Ratio
10.0:111.2:1
Displacement
1082.96 cc998 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four with Supercharger
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
Manual Transmission6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
92 mm76 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,74,95424,35,175
Ex-Showroom Price
15,96,50021,90,000
RTO
1,27,7201,75,200
Insurance
38,76148,075
Accessories Charges
11,97321,900
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,15052,341

