CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs Z900 RS [2023-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025] Z900 rs [2023-2025] Brand Honda Kawasaki Price ₹ 15.96 Lakhs ₹ 17.47 Lakhs Mileage 20 kmpl 15 kmpl Engine Capacity 1082.96 cc 948 cc Power 99.2 PS PS 111 PS PS

In 2026 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] or Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.47 Lakhs (last recorded price). CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm. On the other hand, Z900 RS [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 111 PS PS & 98.5 Nm respectively. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Z900 RS [2023-2025] mileage is around 15 kmpl.