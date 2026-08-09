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HomeCompare BikesCRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs Z900 RS [2023-2025]

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025]

In 2026 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] or Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.47 Lakhs (last recorded price). CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm. On the other hand, Z900 RS [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 111 PS PS & 98.5 Nm respectively. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Z900 RS [2023-2025] mileage is around 15 kmpl.
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs Z900 RS [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025] Z900 rs [2023-2025]
BrandHondaKawasaki
Price₹ 15.96 Lakhs₹ 17.47 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl15 kmpl
Engine Capacity1082.96 cc948 cc
Power99.2 PS PS111 PS PS

Filters
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Z900 RS [2023-2025]
Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025]
STD
₹17.47 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
24.5 L17 litres
Length
2307 mm2100 mm
Ground Clearance
210 mm130 mm
Wheelbase
1558 mm1470 mm
Kerb Weight
239 kg215 kg
Height
1523 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
810-830 mm835 mm
Width
963 mm865 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-17 inch,Rear :-17 inch
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-R18Front :-120/70 - ZR17, Rear :-180/55 - ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
256 mm250 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
202 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm111 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
81.455 mm56 mm
Max Torque
103 Nm @ 6000 rpm98.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1082.96 cc948 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineLiquid-cooled 4-stroke In-Line Four
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchAssist And Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
24
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
Manual Transmission-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS-VI
Bore
92 mm73.4 mm
Rear Suspension
Pro-LinkMono-shock
Front Suspension
Telescopic41mm inverted front forks
Features
Riding Modes
Off-Road,Touring,Urban,Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Honda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie control, Throttle By Wire, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, New Exhaust SystemKawasaki Traction Control
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
6.5 inch TFT Touch screen-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,74,95419,32,015
Ex-Showroom Price
15,96,50017,47,000
RTO
1,27,7201,39,760
Insurance
38,76145,255
Accessories Charges
11,9730
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,15041,526

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