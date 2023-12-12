In 2023 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin or Kawasaki Z900 RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin or Kawasaki Z900 RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Price starts at Rs 15.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 RS Price starts at Rs 16.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CRF1100L Africa Twin engine makes power and torque 99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm & 103 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Z900 RS engine makes power & torque 109.96 bhp @ 8500 rpm & 98.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CRF1100L Africa Twin in 2 colours. The CRF1100L Africa Twin mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Z900 RS mileage is around 15 to 17.5 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less