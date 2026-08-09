In 2026 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] or Kawasaki Versys 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs. 10.89 Lakhs (last recorded price). CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm. On the other hand, Versys 1000 engine makes power & torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl.
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs Versys 1000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
|Versys 1000
|Brand
|Honda
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 15.96 Lakhs
|₹ 10.89 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|10.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1082.96 cc
|1043 cc
|Power
|99.2 PS PS
|120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS