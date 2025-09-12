In 2026 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Price starts at Rs. 20.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX-10R engine makes power & torque 203 PS PS & 114.9 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja ZX-10R in 2 colours. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Ninja ZX-10R mileage is around 12.0 kmpl.
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs Ninja ZX-10R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
|Ninja zx-10r
|Brand
|Honda
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 15.96 Lakhs
|₹ 20.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|12.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1082.96 cc
|998 cc
|Power
|99.2 PS PS
|203 PS PS