In 2023 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Price starts at Rs 15.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Price starts at Rs 16.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CRF1100L Africa Twin engine makes power and torque 99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm & 103 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX-10R engine makes power & torque 203 PS @ 13200 rpm & 114.9 Nm @ 11400 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CRF1100L Africa Twin in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the Ninja ZX-10R in 2 colours. The CRF1100L Africa Twin mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Ninja ZX-10R mileage is around 12.0 kmpl.