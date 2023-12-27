Saved Articles

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

In 2023 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
STD
₹16.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm203 PS @ 13200 rpm
Stroke
81.455 mm55 mm
Max Torque
103 Nm @ 6000 rpm114.9 Nm @ 11400 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Electronic, digital transistor-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Displacement
1082.96 cc998 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet multi-disc, manual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled & Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
Manual Transmission6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
92 mm76 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,74,95418,22,446
Ex-Showroom Price
15,96,50016,47,000
RTO
1,27,7201,31,760
Insurance
38,76143,686
Accessories Charges
11,9730
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,15039,171

