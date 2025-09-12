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HomeCompare BikesCRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs Ninja ZX-10R

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

In 2026 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Price starts at Rs. 20.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX-10R engine makes power & torque 203 PS PS & 114.9 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja ZX-10R in 2 colours. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Ninja ZX-10R mileage is around 12.0 kmpl.
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs Ninja ZX-10R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025] Ninja zx-10r
BrandHondaKawasaki
Price₹ 15.96 Lakhs₹ 20.79 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl12.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1082.96 cc998 cc
Power99.2 PS PS203 PS PS

Filters
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
STD
₹20.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
24.5 L17 L
Length
2307 mm2085 mm
Ground Clearance
210 mm135 mm
Wheelbase
1558 mm1450 mm
Kerb Weight
239 kg207 kg
Height
1523 mm1185 mm
Saddle Height
810-830 mm835 mm
Width
963 mm750 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-R18Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-190/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
256 mm220 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
202 kmph299 kmph
Max Power
99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm203 PS @ 13200 rpm
Stroke
81.455 mm55 mm
Max Torque
103 Nm @ 6000 rpm114.9 Nm @ 11400 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1082.96 cc998 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet multi-disc, manual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
24
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
Manual Transmission6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
92 mm76 mm
Rear Suspension
Pro-LinkHorizontal Back-link, BFRC lite gas-charged shock with piggyback reservoir, compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability, and top-out spring / 115 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic43 mm inverted fork (BFF) with external compression chamber, compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability, and top-out springs / 120 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Off-Road,Touring,Urban,YesRain,Road,Configurable Rider,Sports
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Honda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie control, Throttle By Wire, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, New Exhaust System-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
6.5 inch TFT Touch screenYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,74,95422,95,785
Ex-Showroom Price
15,96,50020,79,000
RTO
1,27,7201,66,320
Insurance
38,76150,465
Accessories Charges
11,9730
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,15049,345

Ninja ZX-10R Comparison with other bikes

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