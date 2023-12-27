In 2023 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin or Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin or Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Price starts at Rs 15.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Price starts at Rs 10.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CRF1100L Africa Twin engine makes power and torque 99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm & 103 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja 1000SX engine makes power & torque 142 PS @ 10000 rpm & 111 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CRF1100L Africa Twin in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 1000SX in 3 colours. The CRF1100L Africa Twin mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Ninja 1000SX mileage is around 17.2 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less