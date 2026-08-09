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HomeCompare BikesCRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs Ninja 1000SX

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX

In 2026 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] or Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Price starts at Rs. 10.79 Lakhs (last recorded price). CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja 1000SX engine makes power & torque 142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS & 111 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 1000SX in 3 colours. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Ninja 1000SX mileage is around 17.2 kmpl.
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs Ninja 1000SX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025] Ninja 1000sx
BrandHondaKawasaki
Price₹ 15.96 Lakhs₹ 10.79 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl17.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1082.96 cc1043 cc
Power99.2 PS PS142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS

Filters
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Ninja 1000SX
Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX
ABS BS6
₹10.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
24.5 L19 L
Length
2307 mm2100 mm
Ground Clearance
210 mm135 mm
Wheelbase
1558 mm1440 mm
Kerb Weight
239 kg238 kg
Height
1523 mm1190 mm
Saddle Height
810-830 mm835 mm
Width
963 mm825 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-R18Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/50-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
256 mm250 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
202 kmph
Max Power
99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm142 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
81.455 mm56 mm
Max Torque
103 Nm @ 6000 rpm111 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1082.96 cc1043 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-line Four
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, Multi-Disc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
Manual Transmission6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
92 mm77 mm
Rear Suspension
Pro-LinkHorizontal Back-link, gas-charged rear shock with rebound damping and spring preload adjustability / 144 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopicø41 mm inverted fork with compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability / 120 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Off-Road,Touring,Urban,YesRain,Road,Sports
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Honda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie control, Throttle By Wire, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, New Exhaust SystemKawasaki Cornering Management Function
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
6.5 inch TFT Touch screenYes
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,74,95412,74,196
Ex-Showroom Price
15,96,50011,40,000
RTO
1,27,72091,200
Insurance
38,76131,596
Accessories Charges
11,97311,400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,15027,387

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