In 2026 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] or Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX 6R engine makes power & torque 124 PS PS & 69 Nm respectively. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Ninja ZX 6R mileage is around 23.6 kmpl.
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs Ninja ZX 6R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
|Ninja zx 6r
|Brand
|Honda
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 15.96 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|23.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1082.96 cc
|636 cc
|Power
|99.2 PS PS
|124 PS PS