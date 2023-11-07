Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesCRF1100L Africa Twin vs Scout Bobber

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin vs Indian Scout Bobber

In 2024 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scout Bobber
Indian Scout Bobber
Black Metallic
₹17.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
81.455 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
103 Nm @ 6000 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Electronic, digital transistor-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Displacement
1082.96 cc1133 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineLiquid Cooled V-Twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
Manual Transmission6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
92 mm99 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,74,95419,12,344
Ex-Showroom Price
15,96,50017,16,854
RTO
1,27,7201,54,517
Insurance
38,76140,973
Accessories Charges
11,9730
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,15041,103

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    MS Dhoni's Jawa 42 Bobber gets a special custom paint scheme with the bike finished in a metallic bottle green shade with golden pinstripes
    MS Dhoni adds the Jawa 42 Bobber with a customised colour to his collection
    7 Nov 2023
    Triumph Stealth Editions only come with cosmetic upgrades over the standard versions of the motorcycles.
    Triumph reveals Stealth Editions for its motorcycles, will be on sale for 1 year only
    27 Oct 2023
    Image of Royal Enfield Classic 350 used for representational purpose only.
    Is Royal Enfield working on a new 350 cc motorcycle? New trademark suggests so
    22 Dec 2023
    The Suzuki Jimny 5-door for South Africa gets a substantial price hike over the Indian version and is about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh more expensive over the 3-door model in the market
    Made-in-India Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door launched in South Africa. Check out prices
    18 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
    Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
    6 Jun 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     