In 2026 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] or Indian Scout [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm. On the other hand, Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs Scout [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
|Scout [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Honda
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 15.96 Lakhs
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|25.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1082.96 cc
|1133 cc
|Power
|99.2 PS PS
|127.8 PS PS