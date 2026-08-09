In 2026 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] or Indian FTR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian FTR Price starts at Rs. 19.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm. On the other hand, FTR engine makes power & torque 167.23 PS PS & 120 Nm respectively. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl. The FTR mileage is around 18 kmpl.
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs FTR Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
|Ftr
|Brand
|Honda
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 15.96 Lakhs
|₹ 19.38 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|18 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1082.96 cc
|1203 cc
|Power
|99.2 PS PS
|167.23 PS PS