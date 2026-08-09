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HomeCompare BikesCRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs Chief Dark Horse

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs Indian Chief Dark Horse

In 2026 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] or Indian Chief Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Chief Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 22.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm. On the other hand, Chief Dark Horse engine makes power & torque 122 PS PS & 162 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Chief Dark Horse in 3 colours. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Chief Dark Horse mileage is around 20 kmpl.
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs Chief Dark Horse Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025] Chief dark horse
BrandHondaIndian
Price₹ 15.96 Lakhs₹ 22.13 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity1082.96 cc1890 cc
Power99.2 PS PS122 PS PS

Filters
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Chief Dark Horse
Indian Chief Dark Horse
Black Smoke
₹22.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Visual Comparison

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Front Suspension View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
24.5 L15.1 L
Length
2307 mm2286 mm
Ground Clearance
210 mm125 mm
Wheelbase
1558 mm1626 mm
Kerb Weight
239 kg304 kg
Height
1523 mm1253 mm
Saddle Height
810-830 mm662 mm
Width
963 mm922 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront : 482.6 mm,Rear : 406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-R18Front : 130/60-19 Rear : 180/65-16
Rear Brake Diameter
256 mm300 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
202 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm122 PS
Stroke
81.455 mm113 mm
Max Torque
103 Nm @ 6000 rpm162 Nm @ 2900 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1082.96 cc1890 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineThunderstroke 116
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
Manual Transmission6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
92 mm103.2 mm
Rear Suspension
Pro-LinkDual Shocks w/ adjustable preload / 75 mm
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork / 132 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Off-Road,Touring,Urban,YesSports,Touring,Yes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Honda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie control, Throttle By Wire, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, New Exhaust SystemExhaust - Dual Exhaust w/ Crossover, Rear Cylinder Deactivation, Ambient Temperature, Gear Indicator, Vehicle Status (Engine Hours), Rake/Trail - 29/132 mm, Compass, Current Ride Data (Distance, Moving Time, Stop Time, Altitude, Altitude Change), Vehicle Info (Speed, Fuel Range, RPM, Gear Position)
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
6.5 inch TFT Touch screenYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,74,95424,65,180
Ex-Showroom Price
15,96,50022,13,399
RTO
1,27,7201,99,206
Insurance
38,76152,575
Accessories Charges
11,9730
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,15052,986

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