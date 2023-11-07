In 2024 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin or Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2024 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin or Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Price starts at Rs 15.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Price starts at Rs 21.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CRF1100L Africa Twin engine makes power and torque 99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm & 103 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Honda offers the CRF1100L Africa Twin in 2 colours. Indian offers the Chief Bobber Dark Horse in 3 colours. The CRF1100L Africa Twin mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Chief Bobber Dark Horse mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less