In 2026 Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] or Zelio Gracy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Gracy Price starts at Rs. 62,434 (ex-showroom price). CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] vs Gracy Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cd 110 dream [2023-2025]
|Gracy
|Brand
|Honda
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 76,401
|₹ 62,434
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|65.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|109 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|8-10 Hours