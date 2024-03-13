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HomeCompare BikesCD 110 Dream [2023-2025] vs XL100

Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] vs TVS XL100

In 2026 Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] vs XL100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cd 110 dream [2023-2025] Xl100
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 76,401₹ 43,900
Mileage65.0 kmpl65 kmpl
Engine Capacity109 cc99.7 cc
Power8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS4.35 PS PS

Filters
CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]
Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]
DLX New
₹76,401*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XL100
TVS XL100
Heavy Duty
₹43,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.1 L4 L
Ground Clearance
162 mm158 mm
Length
2044 mm1895 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1228 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg88 kg
Height
1076 mm1077 mm
Saddle Height
720 mm787 mm
Width
736 mm670 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-80/100-18Front :- 2.5-16 Rear :-2.5-16
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph65 kmph
Max Power
8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm4.35 PS @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
63.121 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc99.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine4 Stroke Single Cylinder
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchCentrifugal Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick Start Only
Gear Box
4 SpeedSingle Speed Gear Box
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
47 mm51 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic TypeSwing arm with hydraulic shocks
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Hydraulic spring type
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Side Stand Engine Cut Off-
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,98852,450
Ex-Showroom Price
74,40143,900
RTO
7,4522,634
Insurance
6,1355,916
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8911,127

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