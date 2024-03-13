In 2026 Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] vs XL100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cd 110 dream [2023-2025]
|Xl100
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 76,401
|₹ 43,900
|Mileage
|65.0 kmpl
|65 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|109 cc
|99.7 cc
|Power
|8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|4.35 PS PS