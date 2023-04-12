In 2023 Honda CD 110 Dream or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Honda CD 110 Dream or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CD 110 Dream Price starts at Rs 49,336 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs 57,877 (last recorded price). CD 110 Dream engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream in 8 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The CD 110 Dream mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less