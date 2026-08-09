In 2026 Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] vs Victor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cd 110 dream [2023-2025]
|Victor
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 76,401
|₹ 57,877
|Mileage
|65.0 kmpl
|72 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|109 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS