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HomeCompare BikesCD 110 Dream [2023-2025] vs Victor

Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] vs TVS Victor

In 2026 Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] vs Victor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cd 110 dream [2023-2025] Victor
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 76,401₹ 57,877
Mileage65.0 kmpl72 kmpl
Engine Capacity109 cc109 cc
Power8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Filters
CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]
Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]
DLX New
₹76,401*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.1 L8 L
Ground Clearance
162 mm175 mm
Length
2044 mm1980 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg112 kg
Height
1076 mm1090 mm
Saddle Height
720 mm-
Width
736 mm750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-80/100-18Front :-2.75 X 17,Rear :-3.00 X 17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph-
Max Power
8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm
Stroke
63.121 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self Start-
Gear Box
4 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS4
Bore
47 mm53.5 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Series Spring Suspensi
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Oil Damped Front Suspension
Features
Seat Type
SinglePillion
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Additional Features
Side Stand Engine Cut Off3v Eco Thrust
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesNo
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,98857,877
Ex-Showroom Price
74,40157,877
RTO
7,4520
Insurance
6,1350
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8911,244

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