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HomeCompare BikesCD 110 Dream [2023-2025] vs Star City Plus

Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] vs TVS Star City Plus

In 2026 Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] vs Star City Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cd 110 dream [2023-2025] Star city plus
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 76,401₹ 72,200
Mileage65.0 kmpl83.09 kmpl
Engine Capacity109 cc109 cc
Power8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS

Filters
CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]
Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]
DLX New
₹76,401*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹72,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Suspension View
Rear Suspension View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.1 L10 L
Ground Clearance
162 mm172 mm
Length
2044 mm1984 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg115 kg
Height
1076 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
720 mm785 mm
Width
736 mm750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-80/100-18Front 2.75-17, ,Rear 3.00-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
63.121 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI, BS-VI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4-Stroke, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, Multiple - Disc
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
4 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
47 mm53.5 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic (Oil damped)
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
AnalogueAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Side Stand Engine Cut OffEconometer
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah12 V, 4 Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,98884,434
Ex-Showroom Price
74,40172,200
RTO
7,4525,776
Insurance
6,1356,458
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8911,814

Star City Plus Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Star City Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹72,200 - 74,900**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Sportundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 57,100**Ex-showroom price
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