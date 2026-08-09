In 2026 Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cd 110 dream [2023-2025]
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 76,401
|₹ 65,514
|Mileage
|65.0 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|109 cc
|87.8 cc
|Power
|8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|5.4 PS PS