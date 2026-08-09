In 2026 Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cd 110 dream [2023-2025]
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 76,401
|₹ 73,340
|Mileage
|65.0 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|109 cc
|109.7 cc
|Power
|8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|7.88 PS PS