Honda CD 110 Dream vs Trinity Motors Rafiki

In 2024 Honda CD 110 Dream or Trinity Motors Rafiki choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CD 110 Dream Price starts at Rs. 49,336 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). CD 110 Dream engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream in 8 colours. The CD 110 Dream mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
CD 110 Dream vs Rafiki Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cd 110 dream Rafiki
BrandHondaTrinity Motors
Price₹ 49,336₹ 69,999
Range-75 km/charge
Mileage65.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity109 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hrs.

CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
STD
₹49,336*
*Ex-showroom price
Rafiki
Trinity Motors Rafiki
Silver
₹69,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
63.121 mm-
Max Torque
9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Compression Ratio
10.1:1-
Displacement
109.51 cc-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
47 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, ,Rear :-80/100-18Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Capacity
9.1 L-
Ground Clearance
162 mm170 mm
Length
2044 mm1700 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm-
Kerb Weight
112 kg62 kg
Height
1076 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm-
Width
736 mm-
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Speedometer
Analogue-
Console
Analogue-
Additional Features
Seat Length ( 735 mm ), ESP Technology, Friction Reduction Technologies, Silent Start With ACG-
Odometer
Analogue-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Stepup Seat
With Long Seat-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,38273,600
Ex-Showroom Price
64,42169,999
RTO
5,1530
Insurance
5,8083,601
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6201,581

