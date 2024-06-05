In 2024 Honda CD 110 Dream or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CD 110 Dream Price starts at Rs. 49,336 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). CD 110 Dream engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream in 8 colours. The CD 110 Dream mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
CD 110 Dream vs Mitra Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cd 110 dream
|Mitra
|Brand
|Honda
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 49,336
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|65.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|109 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.