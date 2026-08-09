In 2026 Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] or Techo Electra Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price) whereas the Techo Electra Neo Price starts at Rs. 41,557 (last recorded price). CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. Techo Electra offers the Neo in 4 colours. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. Neo has a range of up to 55 - 60 km/charge.
CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] vs Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cd 110 dream [2023-2025]
|Neo
|Brand
|Honda
|Techo Electra
|Price
|₹ 76,401
|₹ 41,557
|Range
|-
|55 - 60 km/charge
|Mileage
|65.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|109 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-