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HomeCompare BikesCD 110 Dream [2023-2025] vs Super Eco SE 2

Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] vs SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2

In 2026 Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] or SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Price starts at Rs. 62,652 (last recorded price). CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco SE 2 in 1 colour. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. Super Eco SE 2 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge.
CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] vs Super Eco SE 2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cd 110 dream [2023-2025] Super eco se 2
BrandHondaSUPER ECO
Price₹ 76,401₹ 62,652
Range-70 -80 km/charge
Mileage65.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-60 V
Engine Capacity109 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]
Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]
DLX New
₹76,401*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Super Eco SE 2
SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2
SE 2 STD
₹62,652*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.1 L-
Ground Clearance
162 mm-
Length
2044 mm-
Wheelbase
1285 mm-
Kerb Weight
112 kg-
Height
1076 mm-
Saddle Height
720 mm-
Width
736 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-80/100-18-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph
Max Power
8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
63.121 mm-
Max Torque
9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
109.51 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
47 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Console
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Side Stand Engine Cut OffSMART CHARGE 1.5 HOURS (OPTIONAL), MOBILE APP SUPPORT OPTIONAL, REGENERATIVE BREAKING SYSTEM, WIFI ENABLED yes (optional)
Odometer
Analogue-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah60 V, 21 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLEd
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,98862,652
Ex-Showroom Price
74,40162,652
RTO
7,4520
Insurance
6,1350
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8911,346

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