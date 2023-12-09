In 2023 Honda CD 110 Dream or PURE EV Etron Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of
In 2023 Honda CD 110 Dream or PURE EV Etron Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda CD 110 Dream Price starts at 49,336 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at 39,999 (last recorded price).
CD 110 Dream engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, Etron Plus engine makes power & torque 250 W & 42 Nm respectively.
Honda offers the CD 110 Dream in 8 colours.
The CD 110 Dream mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
Etron Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
