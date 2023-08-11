In 2023 Honda CD 110 Dream or Odysse Electric Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Honda CD 110 Dream or Odysse Electric Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CD 110 Dream Price starts at 49,336 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Racer Price starts at 59,500 (ex-showroom price). CD 110 Dream engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream in 8 colours. Odysse Electric offers the Racer in 1 colour. The CD 110 Dream mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. Racer has a range of up to 70 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less