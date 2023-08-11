Saved Articles

Honda CD 110 Dream vs Odysse Electric Racer

In 2023 Honda CD 110 Dream or Odysse Electric Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
STD
₹49,336*
*Ex-showroom price
Racer
Odysse Electric Racer
STD
₹59,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
63.121 mm-
Max Torque
9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
10.1:1-
Displacement
109.51 cc-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
47 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,38259,500
Ex-Showroom Price
64,42159,500
RTO
5,1530
Insurance
5,8080
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6201,278

    Latest News

    Honda will offer CD110 Dream Deluxe in four colour options.
    2023 Honda CD110 Dream Deluxe launched at 73,400
    11 Aug 2023
    The Ola Adventure concept could be christened the M1 Adventure upon launch scheduled in 2024
    Ola Electric trademarks M1 Cruiser, M1 Adventure & M1 Cyber Racer e-motorcycle names
    24 Aug 2023
    Honda Hornet 2.0 bike
    HMSI registers 3% sales growth in August at 4,77,590 units
    3 Sept 2023
    The Honda WR-V Racer edition is a one-off creation and brings sporty look to the subcompact SUV
    GIIAS 2023: Sportier new-gen Honda WR-V Racer edition showcased in Indonesia
    17 Aug 2023
