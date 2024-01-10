In 2024 Honda CD 110 Dream or Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Honda CD 110 Dream or Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CD 110 Dream Price starts at 49,336 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at 73,999 (ex-showroom price). CD 110 Dream engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Odysse Electric Hawk engine makes power & torque 1800 W & 44 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream in 8 colours. Odysse Electric offers the Odysse Electric Hawk in 4 colours. The CD 110 Dream mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. Odysse Electric Hawk has a range of up to 70 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less