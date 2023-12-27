In 2023 Honda CD 110 Dream or Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on In 2023 Honda CD 110 Dream or Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CD 110 Dream Price starts at 49,336 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Price starts at 65,000 (ex-showroom price). CD 110 Dream engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter engine makes power & torque 2000 W & 230 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream in 8 colours. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions offers the Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter in 6 colours. The CD 110 Dream mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter has a range of up to 50 - 130 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less