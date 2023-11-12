Saved Articles

Honda CD 110 Dream vs Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo

In 2023 Honda CD 110 Dream or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
STD
₹49,336*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Kollegio Neo
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo
Lithium Ion
₹47,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
63.121 mm-
Max Torque
9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
10.1:1-
Displacement
109.51 cc-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
47 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,38257,870
Ex-Showroom Price
64,42155,790
RTO
5,1532,080
Insurance
5,8080
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6201,243

