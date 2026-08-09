In 2026 Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, S1 engine makes power & torque 1.8 kW W & 100 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. S1 has a range of up to 75-180 km/charge.
CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] vs S1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cd 110 dream [2023-2025]
|S1
|Brand
|Honda
|iVOOMi Energy
|Price
|₹ 76,401
|₹ 54,999
|Range
|-
|75-180 km/charge
|Mileage
|65.0 kmpl
|110 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.1 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|109 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-