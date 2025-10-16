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HomeCompare BikesCBR650R vs Justin Bieber Edition

Honda CBR650R vs Vespa Justin Bieber Edition

In 2026 Honda CBR650R or Vespa Justin Bieber Edition choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs. 11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Price starts at Rs. 6.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). CBR650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, Justin Bieber Edition engine makes power & torque 12.50 PS PS & 12.4 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. The CBR650R mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Justin Bieber Edition mileage is around 37 kmpl.
CBR650R vs Justin Bieber Edition Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cbr650r Justin bieber edition
BrandHondaVespa
Price₹ 11.16 Lakhs₹ 6.46 Lakhs
Mileage25 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc155 cc
Power95.17 PS PS12.50 PS PS

Filters
CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
STD
₹11.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Justin Bieber Edition
Vespa Justin Bieber Edition
STD
₹6.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda CBR650R Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.4 L8 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Length
2120 mm1870 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm1340 mm
Height
1145 mm-
Kerb Weight
209 kg-
Saddle Height
810 mm790 mm
Width
750 mm735 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Tyre Size
Front:120/70 - 17, Rear: 180/55 - 17Front :-110/70-12 Rear :-120/70-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
240 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm12.50 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
46 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm12.4 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
649 cc155
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Lnline-4-Cylinder Engine,Single cylinder, 4-Stroke, 3 Valves, i-get
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchAutomatic Centrifugal Dry Clutch With Vibration Dampers
No Of Cylinders
41
Starting
Electric StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
6 SpeedCVT
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Monoshock damper with 10 stage pre-load adjuster-
Front Suspension
Showa SFF USD fork-
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
5-inch TFT Instrument Cluster-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT, Colour DisplayYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,40,7717,16,892
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,1276,45,690
RTO
89,29051,655
Insurance
35,35419,547
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,66915,408

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