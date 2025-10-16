In 2026 Honda CBR650R or Vespa Justin Bieber Edition choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs. 11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Price starts at Rs. 6.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). CBR650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, Justin Bieber Edition engine makes power & torque 12.50 PS PS & 12.4 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. The CBR650R mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Justin Bieber Edition mileage is around 37 kmpl.
CBR650R vs Justin Bieber Edition Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cbr650r
|Justin bieber edition
|Brand
|Honda
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 11.16 Lakhs
|₹ 6.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|12.50 PS PS