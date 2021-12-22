In 2026 Honda CBR650R or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs. 11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). CBR650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, Street Twin engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. The CBR650R mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl.
CBR650R vs Street Twin Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cbr650r
|Street twin
|Brand
|Honda
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 11.16 Lakhs
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|24.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS