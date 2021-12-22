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Honda CBR650R vs Triumph Street Twin

In 2026 Honda CBR650R or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs. 11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). CBR650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, Street Twin engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. The CBR650R mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl.
CBR650R vs Street Twin Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cbr650r Street twin
BrandHondaTriumph
Price₹ 11.16 Lakhs₹ 7.45 Lakhs
Mileage25 kmpl24.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc900 cc
Power95.17 PS PS65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Filters
CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
STD
₹11.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Street Twin
Triumph Street Twin
ABS
₹7.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda CBR650R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Engine View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.4 L12 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Length
2120 mm2090
Wheelbase
1450 mm1415 mm
Height
1145 mm1114 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg-
Saddle Height
810 mm760 mm
Width
750 mm785 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front:120/70 - 17, Rear: 180/55 - 17Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-150/70-R17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
240 kmph-
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm65 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
46 mm80 mm
Max Torque
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm80 Nm @ 3800 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc900 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Lnline-4-Cylinder Engine,270° Crank Angle Parallel Twin, 8 Valve, SOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet, Multi Plate Assist Clutch
No Of Cylinders
4-
Starting
Electric StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2bs6
Rear Suspension
Monoshock damper with 10 stage pre-load adjusterKYB twin RSUs, with pre-load adjustment,
Front Suspension
Showa SFF USD forkKYB forks, non-adjustable with cartridge damping
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
5-inch TFT Instrument ClusterUSB Charging Socket, Traction Control
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT, Colour Display-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,40,7718,84,782
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,1277,95,000
RTO
89,29063,600
Insurance
35,35426,182
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,66919,017

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