In 2023 Honda CBR650R or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs 7.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs 7.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR650R engine makes power and torque 87.01 PS @ 12000 rpm & 57.5 Nm @ 8500 rpm. On the other hand, Street Twin engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. The CBR650R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The Street Twin mileage is around 26.14 kmpl.