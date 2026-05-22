In 2026 Honda CBR650R or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs. 11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The CBR650R mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
CBR650R vs Street Triple Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cbr650r
|Street triple
|Brand
|Honda
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 11.16 Lakhs
|₹ 10.86 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|19.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|765 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|120-130 PS PS