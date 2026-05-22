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Honda CBR650R vs Triumph Street Triple

In 2026 Honda CBR650R or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs. 11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The CBR650R mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
CBR650R vs Street Triple Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cbr650r Street triple
BrandHondaTriumph
Price₹ 11.16 Lakhs₹ 10.86 Lakhs
Mileage25 kmpl19.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc765 cc
Power95.17 PS PS120-130 PS PS

Filters
CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
STD
₹11.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Street Triple
Triumph Street Triple
R Silver Ice
₹10.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CBR650R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Engine View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.4 L15 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Length
2120 mm2055 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm1402 mm
Height
1145 mm1047 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg189 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm826 mm
Width
750 mm792 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front:120/70 - 17, Rear: 180/55 - 17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
240 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm120 PS @ 11500 rpm
Stroke
46 mm53.4 mm
Max Torque
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm80 Nm @ 9500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
649 cc765 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Lnline-4-Cylinder Engine,Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet, multi-plate, slip
No Of Cylinders
43
Starting
Electric StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Monoshock damper with 10 stage pre-load adjusterShowa piggyback reservoir monoshock, adjustable compression, rebound and preload adjustment. 133.5mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Showa SFF USD forkShowa 41 mm upside down Separate Function Forks - Big Piston (SFF-BP), adjustable compression and rebound damping, and preload adjustment. 115mm wheel travel
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
5-inch TFT Instrument ClusterRake - 23.7 Degree, Trail - 97.8 mm, Swingarm - Twin-sided
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT, Colour DisplayTFT
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,40,77112,08,090
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,12710,86,300
RTO
89,29086,904
Insurance
35,35434,886
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,66925,966

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