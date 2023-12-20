Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesCBR650R vs Street Scrambler 900

Honda CBR650R vs Triumph Street Scrambler 900

In 2023 Honda CBR650R or Triumph Street Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
STD
₹7.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Street Scrambler 900
Triumph Street Scrambler 900
STD
₹9.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
87.01 PS @ 12000 rpm65 PS @ 7250rpm
Stroke
46 mm80 mm
Max Torque
57.5 Nm @ 8500 rpm80 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Full Transistorized-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.6:1-
Displacement
648.72 cc900 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC inline-4 cylinderLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 crank angle parallel twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed5-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
67 mm84.6 mm
No of Cylinders
4-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,76,00010,38,179
Ex-Showroom Price
8,88,0009,35,000
RTO
8,88,00074,800
Insurance
028,379
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,17322,314

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is inspired by the Lamborghini Huracán STO
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini teased, is brand's most expensive motorcycle
    20 Dec 2023
    India Bike Week 2023 was held in Vagator, Goa.
    India Bike Week 2023: Top motorcycle launches and highlights
    12 Dec 2023
    Prices are yet to be disclosed for the 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 range, while deliveries will begin in March next year
    India Bike Week 2023: 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 GT, Rally Pro showcased, deliveries in March next year
    8 Dec 2023
    From the Yamaha R3 to Kawasaki Eliminator 450, here's a look at the new motorcycles set to arrive in December
    5 upcoming motorcycle launches in December 2023
    13 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 is the most powerful motorcycle in its family.
    Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
    11 Nov 2022
    The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
    India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
    28 Jun 2023
    Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
    18 Oct 2023
    Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
    Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
    5 Jul 2023
    View all
     