In 2023 Honda CBR650R or Triumph Street Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs 7.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs 9.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR650R engine makes power and torque 87.01 PS @ 12000 rpm & 57.5 Nm @ 8500 rpm. On the other hand, Street Scrambler 900 engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7250rpm & 80 Nm @ 3250 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Street Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The CBR650R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The Street Scrambler 900 mileage is around 26.0 kmpl.