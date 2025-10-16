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HomeCompare BikesCBR650R vs Scrambler 900

Honda CBR650R vs Triumph Scrambler 900

In 2026 Honda CBR650R or Triumph Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs. 11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs. 10.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 900 engine makes power & torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The CBR650R mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Scrambler 900 mileage is around 23.2 kmpl.
CBR650R vs Scrambler 900 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cbr650r Scrambler 900
BrandHondaTriumph
Price₹ 11.16 Lakhs₹ 10.25 Lakhs
Mileage25 kmpl23.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc900 cc
Power95.17 PS PS65 PS PS

Filters
CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
STD
₹11.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler 900
Triumph Scrambler 900
STD
₹10.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.4 L12 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Length
2120 mm-
Wheelbase
1450 mm1445 mm
Height
1145 mm1180 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg223 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm790 mm
Width
750 mm835 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front:120/70 - 17, Rear: 180/55 - 17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
240 kmph175 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm65 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
46 mm80 mm
Max Torque
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm80 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc900 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Lnline-4-Cylinder Engine,Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Electric StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Monoshock damper with 10 stage pre-load adjusterTwin shocks with adjustable preload. 120mm rear wheel travel
Front Suspension
Showa SFF USD fork41mm forks with cartridge damping. 120mm travel
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
5-inch TFT Instrument Cluster-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT, Colour DisplayYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,40,77111,40,595
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,12710,24,700
RTO
89,29081,976
Insurance
35,35433,919
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,66924,515

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