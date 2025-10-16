In 2026 Honda CBR650R or Triumph Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs. 11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs. 10.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 900 engine makes power & torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The CBR650R mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Scrambler 900 mileage is around 23.2 kmpl.
CBR650R vs Scrambler 900 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cbr650r
|Scrambler 900
|Brand
|Honda
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 11.16 Lakhs
|₹ 10.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|23.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|65 PS PS