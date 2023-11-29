Saved Articles

Honda CBR650R vs Triumph Speed Twin

In 2023 Honda CBR650R or Triumph Speed Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
STD
₹7.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Speed Twin
Triumph Speed Twin
Speed Twin STD
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
87.01 PS @ 12000 rpm-
Stroke
46 mm80 mm
Max Torque
57.5 Nm @ 8500 rpm112 Nm @ 4250rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Full Transistorized-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.6:111.0:1
Displacement
648.72 cc1200 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC inline-4 cylinderLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
67 mm97.6 mm
No of Cylinders
42
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,76,00012,32,962
Ex-Showroom Price
8,88,00011,09,000
RTO
8,88,00088,720
Insurance
035,242
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,17326,501

