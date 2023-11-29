In 2023 Honda CBR650R or Triumph Speed Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Honda CBR650R or Triumph Speed Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs 7.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin Price starts at Rs 9.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR650R engine makes power and torque 87.01 PS @ 12000 rpm & 57.5 Nm @ 8500 rpm. On the other hand, Speed Twin engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm @ 4250rpm respectively. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Twin in 3 colours. The CBR650R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The Speed Twin mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less