In 2023 Honda CBR650R or Triumph Speed Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs 7.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin Price starts at Rs 9.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
CBR650R engine makes power and torque 87.01 PS @ 12000 rpm & 57.5 Nm @ 8500 rpm.
On the other hand, Speed Twin engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm @ 4250rpm respectively.
Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours.
Triumph offers the Speed Twin in 3 colours.
The CBR650R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl.
The Speed Twin mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
