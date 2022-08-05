In 2026 Honda CBR650R or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs. 11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs. 11.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville T120 engine makes power & torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. The CBR650R mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
CBR650R vs Bonneville T120 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cbr650r
|Bonneville t120
|Brand
|Honda
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 11.16 Lakhs
|₹ 11.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|21.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS