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Honda CBR650R vs Moto Morini X-Cape

In 2026 Honda CBR650R or Moto Morini X-Cape choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs. 11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Morini X-Cape Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, X-Cape engine makes power & torque 60.8 PS PS & 54 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. Moto Morini offers the X-Cape in 1 colour. The CBR650R mileage is around 25 kmpl. The X-Cape mileage is around 23.92 kmpl.
CBR650R vs X-Cape Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cbr650r X-cape
BrandHondaMoto Morini
Price₹ 11.16 Lakhs₹ 6.3 Lakhs
Mileage25 kmpl23.92 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc649 cc
Power95.17 PS PS60.8 PS PS

Filters
CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
STD
₹11.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
X-Cape
Moto Morini X-Cape
X
₹6.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.4 L18 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm175 mm
Length
2120 mm2200 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm1480 mm
Height
1145 mm1390 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg235 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm810 mm
Width
750 mm900 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front:120/70 - 17, Rear: 180/55 - 17Front :-110/80-19, Rear :-150/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
240 kmph175 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm60.83 PS @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
46 mm60 mm
Max Torque
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm54 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc649 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Lnline-4-Cylinder Engine,Inline 2 Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, 8 Valve, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet Multidisc, Sliding
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Electric StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Monoshock damper with 10 stage pre-load adjusterKYB Monoshock With Pre Load And Rebound Adjustment
Front Suspension
Showa SFF USD forkMarzocchi Inverted Forks With Pre Load, Compression And Rebound Adjustment
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
5-inch TFT Instrument Cluster-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT, Colour Display7 Inch, TFT
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,40,7717,08,125
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,1276,30,000
RTO
89,29050,400
Insurance
35,35427,725
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,66915,220

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