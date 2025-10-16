In 2026 Honda CBR650R or Moto Morini X-Cape choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs. 11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Morini X-Cape Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, X-Cape engine makes power & torque 60.8 PS PS & 54 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. Moto Morini offers the X-Cape in 1 colour. The CBR650R mileage is around 25 kmpl. The X-Cape mileage is around 23.92 kmpl.
CBR650R vs X-Cape Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cbr650r
|X-cape
|Brand
|Honda
|Moto Morini
|Price
|₹ 11.16 Lakhs
|₹ 6.3 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|23.92 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|649 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|60.8 PS PS