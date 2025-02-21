In 2026 Honda CBR650R or Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs. 11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Price starts at Rs. 4.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, SEIEMMEZZO engine makes power & torque 55.7 PS PS & 54 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. The CBR650R mileage is around 25 kmpl. The SEIEMMEZZO mileage is around 22 kmpl.
CBR650R vs SEIEMMEZZO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cbr650r
|Seiemmezzo
|Brand
|Honda
|Moto Morini
|Price
|₹ 11.16 Lakhs
|₹ 4.29 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|22 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|649 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|55.7 PS PS