In 2023 Honda CBR650R or Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs 7.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Price starts at Rs 6.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR650R engine makes power and torque 87.01 PS @ 12000 rpm & 57.5 Nm @ 8500 rpm. On the other hand, SEIEMMEZZO engine makes power & torque 55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm & 54 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. Moto Morini offers the SEIEMMEZZO in 1 colour. The CBR650R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The SEIEMMEZZO mileage is around 22 kmpl.